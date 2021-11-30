-
Sun 06/04 7p:Join us this Sunday as we focus on Youth Action, by sharing an interview with ground shaking youth activist Aji Piper, a member of the Earth…
-
Tune in to Afternoon Freeform on Tuesday April 18th, from 2pm to 3pm for our final conversations with presenters from the interdisciplinary environmental…
-
On April 18th, the University of New Mexico Art Museum will host an all-day film screening of select feature and short films that address decolonization…
-
On April 18th, the University of New Mexico Art Museum will host an all-day film screening of select feature and short films that address decolonization…
-
A neighborhood association and an environmental justice group say a gasoline distribution plant is polluting the air in a low-income area of Albuquerque.…
-
Demonstrators are preparing for winter at their camp in North Dakota, aiming to stop a pipeline that would carry crude oil under the Missouri River from…
-
Voters in Bernalillo County are gearing up to elect a new commissioner in next week’s general election.Republican Patricia Paiz is squaring off against…
-
Under the Civil Rights Act, local governments that receive federal money are prohibited from discriminating against low-income people of color. But people…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it’s opening a civil rights investigation into Albuquerque and Bernalillo County air pollution…
-
The new Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge is a place of firsts: it’s the first urban wildlife refuge in the Southwest and the first wildlife refuge in…