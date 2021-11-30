-
Dangerous dry-cleaning chemicals leached into the soil and the aquifer under Española decades ago. The Environmental Protection Agency pulled out recently…
The Environmental Protection Agency announced that it’s done funding the cleanup of a superfund site of toxic chemicals in Española, saying that after 10…
Three New Mexico agencies are getting $200,000 each to plan responses to the opioid crisis in rural parts of the state. One will use the funding to do…
The American Civil Liberties Union says laws against panhandling around the country violate free speech rights. The local branch of the ACLU sent letters…
The federal government is distributing grant money to counties to fight opioid addiction. But Española and the surrounding area might not get any of it,…
When someone addicted to heroin or prescription wants to quit, the first step is to find a detox center where they can safely go through withdrawals from…
When a public health crisis gets out of control, it can overwhelm law enforcement agencies. That’s what’s happened with the Española Police Department as…
Research shows early childhood education is one of the most effective ways to prevent drug use later in life. That’s especially important in Rio Arriba…
Española has had one of the highest rates of heroin addiction in the country for decades. It’s a public health crisis that can create particular…
Española’s youth science and tech programs had two big-league visitors Monday—National Science Director France Córdova and Senator Martin…