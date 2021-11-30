© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Folktales

  • Cuentos.jpg
    Entertainment
    New Mexico Folktales
    Hear New Mexican folk tales on The Children’s Hour this week, with Dr. Lamadrid, professor emirates at UNM. Also we’ll have kittens who have made it into…