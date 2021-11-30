free press

-
Around the country we’ve seen tensions escalate between elected officials and journalists. Here in New Mexico, the story is the same. And four years ago,…
The Santa Fe Reporter filed a lawsuit against Governor Susana Martinez alleging her staff blacklisted the paper after critical coverage. Four years later,…
Sun 07/16 7p:This Sunday, join Generation Justice as we focus on July 12th’s Day of Action, where people from across the country made their voices heard…
Did Gov. Susana Martinez violate the state’s sunshine law by failing to provide public records to a Santa Fe newspaper? That’s one of two questions at the…
When she was running for office, Susana Martinez campaigned on open government and promises of transparency. But journalists here say her administration…
Testimony ended today in the three-day trial of SFR v. Gov. Susana Martinez with Mark Zusman, who co-owns the newspaper and two other weeklies, saying all…
A former spokesman for Gov. Susana Martinez testified today in the Santa Fe Reporter’s public records and viewpoint discrimination lawsuit against the…
President Donald Trump’s administration is sparring with the national news media lately, but those tensions have been growing in New Mexico for quite a…
Sun 03/26 7p: This week on Generation Justice our show focuses on Net Neutrality & Borderlands. We’re joined by Craig Aaron, the President and CEO of Free…
In 2013, Santa Fe’s alternative weekly newspaper sued Governor Susana Martinez for violating the state’s public records law. That case goes to trial next…