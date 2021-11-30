Growing Forward

-
The New Mexico Legislature failed to pass a bill legalizing recreational cannabis before the 2021 session ended on March 20. Now Gov. Michelle Lujan…
-
A late night/early morning helps push cannabis legalization legislation one step closer to the finish line. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 5-4 to…
-
Things are definitely moving fast and furious in the Roundhouse, as you would expect with only 4 and half days left in this year's session. One of the…
-
A total of five bills have been introduced in this year's legislative session to legalize recreational cannabis. Despite this being a legislative…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/21 8am: Last week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released her list of top legislative priorities for the year. The Governor and…