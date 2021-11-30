Heather Ferguson

-
In her first days in office, freshman Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd district, objected to the certification of President…
-
Our democracy is being tested right now. It is not the first time. But it feels like a tipping point, and our very lives are in the balance. Can we find…
-
The final presidential debate of 2020 got passing marks because the candidates managed to take turns. But rarely did they roll out the kind of action…
-
Millions of people around the U.S. have already voted early. Simultaneously many people are preparing to fill out their ballots, but are concerned with…
-
Most other states around the country have some kind of watchdog agency in place to investigate politicians and other powerful people entrusted with public…
-
A House committee in Santa Fe unanimously passed a measure Thursday that would create an independent state ethics commission.Public support for an ethics…