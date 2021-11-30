-
Episode 47 is all about this relief money folks have been promised. Where's that unemployment? That stimulus money? That small business relief? That food…
Let's Talk New Mexico 4/26 8a: Call 277-5866. We're talking about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and whether people in our state can…
For decades, families in New Mexico have been missing out on food and medical assistance that they’re eligible for under federal law. Records show that…
New Mexico is still too slow in delivering food and medical assistance to the many people here who need it—and the problem is the people in charge. That’s…
A federal court hearing on whether New Mexico is fit to process applications for food stamps and Medicaid is set to wrap up on Wednesday, July 6. Top…