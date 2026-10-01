Jack LeMay

For listeners in Las Vegas, NM on KRRE 91.9, please note our tower sustain minor damage in recent storms. Engineers will be heading to the site shortly once roads become passable again. You can tune into KUNM on 89.9fm, 90.5fm or stream online or our app. We apologize for the disruption and will get the tower fixed and fully powered in a few days.
The National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque will screen a new documentary called “Your Attention Please,” on Friday October 2, 2026 which examines the human cost of the unregulated technology employed by social media platform Meta.