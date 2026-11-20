On Sunday, the Albuquerque Journal published a political cartoon by John Trever of Governor Elect Deb Haaland fromLaguna Pueblo, the first Native American woman Governor in the country. Trever drew Haaland with exaggerated Native American features talking to a cowboy representing New Mexico, who said the state is last in the nation on the “totem pole.” During this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, host Jeanette DeDios spoke with Vice President Angel Ellis of the Indigenous Journalists Association, which issued a statement condemning the cartoon.