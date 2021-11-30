© 2021 KUNM
Live From The University Of New Mexico
Kayla Herring

    Local News
    Ending Campus Sexual Assault
    KUNM Call In Show Thu. 4/27 8a. For years, the University of New Mexico’s been heavily criticized about how it handles sexual assault, and it’s Sexual…