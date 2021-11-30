Lalita Moskowitz

-
People who are incarcerated faced a lack of resources when it came to access to health care and PPE during the pandemic. A couple of bills before…
-
Many New Mexicans are being told to stay at home and distance themselves from others to minimize the cases of COVID-19 in the state. But that’s not an…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico on Monday, Nov. 4, filed the third in a series of lawsuits charging that prison guards are sexually…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico filed a second lawsuit Monday, July 29, on behalf of a woman who says she was subject to repeated sexual…
-
When people are behind bars, the government is responsible for their health care. That’s in the U.S. Constitution. Anything less is considered cruel and…