Libertarian Party

-
Libertarians in New Mexico didn’t do so well this election. None of the five candidates running for office here won their races.But Senate candidate Gary…
-
Lots of people don’t vote because they don’t see candidates they identify with or they don’t think their vote counts for much. KUNM spoke with a student…
-
The state supreme court will hear a lawsuit next week challenging the New Mexico Secretary of State’s decision to reinstate straight party voting on…
-
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson wrapped up his campaign at home in New Mexico.The former two-time New Mexico governor joined sign-waving…