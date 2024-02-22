-
Thousands of readers reacted to the articles in the “Dying Broke” series about the financial burden of long-term care in the United States. They offered their assessments for the government and market failures that have drained the lifetime savings of so many American families. And some offered possible solutions.
-
Adult children from around the country talk about the challenges of caring for aging parents.
-
Assisted living centers have become an appealing retirement option for hundreds of thousands of boomers who can no longer live independently. But the costs are so high many cannot afford them
-
-
-
-
Are you confused about what an assisted living facility is, and how it differs from a nursing home? And what you can expect to pay? Here’s a guide to this type of housing for older people.
-