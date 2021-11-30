-
A high schooler from Carlsbad organized the Stand for the Second movement Wednesday for students who support the Second Amendment. Will Riley said he’s…
-
Communities held marches across the nation over the weekend in support of science and scientific research.Laura Paskus is the environment reporter for…
-
President-Elect Donald Trump is still talking building of a border wall and spurring speculation about deportations around the United States. Local civil…
-
There’s been a rise in anti-Muslim rhetoric in the wake of terrorist attacks in the U.S. and Europe. And the Southern Poverty Law Center found that the…