New Mexico Crisis and Access Line

Overdose deaths have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CDC, and many people are delaying or avoiding medical care due to concerns…
In the wake of KUNM News Director and reporter Hannah Colton’s suicide last month, two local organizations expanded programs to support the mental health…
Late last year, Nahje Flowers, a lineman for UNM’s football team, died by suicide after a long battle with depression noted by family and friends. His…
As the summer season transitions into fall, it is important to note that September, the ninth month of the year, isn’t just for football and the start of…
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for New Mexicans ages 10-34 years and the numbers are rising, especially among teenagers, according to the…
For the second time in less than six months, people are calling on Albuquerque Public Schools to address the issue of suicide following more student…