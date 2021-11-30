New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

-
KUNM Call In Show 8/18 8a: In New Mexico there has always been tension between humans and the wild animals who share our state, so how should we manage…
-
UPDATE 1/14 11:31 am:New Mexico game commissioners in a unanimous vote today [Thursday] denied a ranch’s appeal for a permit to house and breed Mexican…
-
New Mexico Game and Fish officials are trying to stop two species of non-native mussels from spreading into local waters by revising the Aquatic Species…
-
UPDATED 8/28: The state Game Commission has voted unanimously to approve the expansion of cougar and bear hunting in New Mexico.The vote came Thursday…