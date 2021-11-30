-
New Mexico is experiencing its highest drought levels in the month of May since 2013. More than 77% of the state was in extreme and exceptional drought –…
For 109 years since the Legislature was founded, New Mexico has not had an African American State Senator. In 2021, that changed when Harold Pope Jr. of…
Vanessa Chavarriaga loves to be outside, whether it's floating down a river in the desert or ice skating on a frozen alpine lake. And when she posts...
As the pandemic wears on, leaders across the country are looking at how to economically recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in the Mountain West...
The first time Mark Ritchie and Leah Hardy laid eyes on their new camper, it was after they'd bought it. "It was like, 'Oh my God, it's tiny.' Which was...
Most businesses in the outdoor recreation industry are seeing sales decline because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and 88% are reporting that they...
Everyone knows that living in the Rockies can get expensive. Headwaters Economics wanted to know why. The non-profit published new research this week...
There was the hiker who broke his leg, then refused to put on a mask before the alpine rescue team helped him down the mountain. There were the...
This story is powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. On a recent rainy day in Rockville, Utah, cars roared down the highway as Dutch...
8/19: Take a trip with The Children's Hour to Chaco Canyon. This UNESCO world heritage site was the center of pueblo civilization just 1000 years ago, and…