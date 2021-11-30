pandemic 2020

-
Twelve months ago, team NoMoNo was busy having conversations about how we were going to make a show that covered the response to a global pandemic. What…
-
About 100,000 New Mexicans are receiving unemployment benefits right now. Many of those people lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and some of those jobs…
-
As COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Friday that enables hospitals to plan for a…
-
Wow, we just had a tense bunch of days, each one filled with anticipation and impatience and consternation. From people worrying about how the election…
-
As New Mexico saw multiple days of record high coronavirus case numbers this week, the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced this season’s…
-
The federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is on the ballot this year as President Trump runs for reelection in a country that’s seen…
-
About a quarter of COVID-19 patients in nursing homes die, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. There have been nearly 200 deaths in New…
-
The national unemployment rate dropped in July to just over 10%, while New Mexico’s unemployment rate rose in that period to just over 12%. One reason is…
-
While the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated issues of food access for consumers, it’s also made things more dangerous for those who grow and harvest the…
-
New Mexico’s harvest season is reaching its peak as the coronavirus continues to spread. The state’s agricultural workforce faces unique barriers to…