The Senate released a revised GOP health care bill on Thursday, June 22, with major cuts to Medicaid, reproductive health, and mental health programs…
Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act passed a major hurdle Thursday after the House of Representatives voted for a new health…
As more than half a million people turned up to the Women’s March in D.C., here at home, demonstrators gathered around the state. In Albuquerque, hail and…
Bioethical questions around the use of fetal tissue in research have been central to a House panel’s investigation, but opponents say it’s all political…
Folks gathered in Albuquerque in support of Planned Parenthood in response to a deadly attack on a clinic about a week ago. But just hours before the…
Sun. 10/4 7p: The politicization of women’s bodies is nothing new. As the headlines are dominated with news of the Presidential election coming up and the…
Planned Parenthood hosted a Pink Out Day event at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque Tuesday. Much like lawmakers in Congress, attendees at…
A survey by the Associated Press has revealed that fewer abortions are happening around the country, and New Mexico is among the six states that have seen…