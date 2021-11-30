-
We are officially a few days into New Mexico’s reopening. Restaurants and venues are now at full capacity. Some people are eschewing their masks and are…
New Mexico will be fully reopened on July 1, and people are getting back to what some describe as normal activities. But how can we just get back to…
While many of us are focused on the demands of the pandemic, the primary election came up quick in New Mexico, and the general election is right around…
Now that the state is slowly relaxing the shutdown orders, some are considering getting back to business. In episode 67 we talk with small business owners…
The past few weeks have seen a rise to anti-shutdown protests in many parts of the country. Some have observed the number of weapons at some of these…
In episode 56, we explore New Mexico’s upcoming limited reopening of restaurants and retail stores. What needs to be considered in terms of how to stay…