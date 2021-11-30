Sarah Singleton

-
As voters head to the polls, the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are top of mind for many, as are the racial inequities baked into every aspect…
New Mexico’s Public Education Department is planning to appeal a court ruling last month that found the state violated the rights of at-risk students by…
Around the country we’ve seen tensions escalate between elected officials and journalists. Here in New Mexico, the story is the same. And four years ago,…
Did Gov. Susana Martinez violate the state’s sunshine law by failing to provide public records to a Santa Fe newspaper? That’s one of two questions at the…
When she was running for office, Susana Martinez campaigned on open government and promises of transparency. But journalists here say her administration…
Testimony ended today in the three-day trial of SFR v. Gov. Susana Martinez with Mark Zusman, who co-owns the newspaper and two other weeklies, saying all…
The SFR v. Gov. Susana Martinez trial began today in state District Court with the governor’s high-powered, contract defense lawyer attacking the…