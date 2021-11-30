-
Recent mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio have locals looking for solutions to gun violence. Bernalillo County will host a series of community…
In one year on average more than 116,000 people in America are shot by guns. These include murders, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts, unintentional…
Some local schools encouraged their students to protest on Wednesday. But Rio Rancho High School was not one them.A little before 10 o’clock, about 15…
UPDATE 2/28: Bernalillo County commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday night to defer a vote on the measure for 30 days. ***Bernalillo County commissioners will…
KUNM Call In Show 7/14 8a: This week, we want to hear your response to recent police shootings of African Americans—and the killing of five Dallas police…
KUNM Call In Show Thu. 12/17 8a: What do we know about gun violence in the U.S. and in New Mexico? And when is a shooting considered a "mass shooting"?…