-
In 2016, thousands of people from many tribal nations converged to support the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota in trying to stop the…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/2 8a: It's been one year since people from across the United States, including New Mexico, traveled to the Standing Rock Sioux…
-
After thousands protested for months on the North Dakota prairie, the Dakota Access Pipeline is moving forward under President Trump. But the battle over…
-
Sun. 02/26 7p: Generation Justice speaks with Liz Carrasco, a Representative with NM Immigrant Law Center, about being an immigrant and what she would…
-
A judge ruled Monday, Feb. 13, against temporarily halting the oil pipeline in North Dakota, though court battles are ongoing, and people there continue…
-
The Army Corps of Engineers gave the OK for a much contested pipeline under the Missouri River in North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe intends to…