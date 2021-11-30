Steven Robert Allen

-
The city of Albuquerque says the monitor charged with overseeing reform of the police department is not neutral and has an ax to grind. James Ginger…
KUNM Call In Show 8/17 8a: Call now - 505-277-5866 (local in Albuquerque). Not everyone reaches out to law enforcement when they're in danger or when…
State lawmakers proposed 32 changes to the New Mexico Constitution during this year’s 60-day legislative session. Only two passed – they’ll likely be…
There are 13 federal prisons around the United States that are run by private companies. One of them is in New Mexico. And today the Department of Justice…
UPDATED 2/16 7a:Several groups that were in favor of a bail reform measure are yanking their support after a House committee amended it Monday, Feb. 15.…
The use of solitary confinement on mentally ill inmates sparked expensive lawsuits in New Mexico in the last couple of years. Doña Ana County paid Stephen…