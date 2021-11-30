suicideprevention

-
SUN 9/27 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we spoke to Megan McCormick, and Gaby Pineda from BTS New Mexico and learned more about what we can do to…
Cristina Carreon from the Alamogordo Daily News joins me to talk about the Red Flag law and how it is viewed in rural parts of the state. She provides…
Gwyneth Doland of New Mexico PBS joins me to talk about the nuances and inner workings of the "Red Flag Bill" and what the proponents and opponents of the…
New Mexico has a gun death rate higher than the national average, and two-thirds of those deaths are suicides. The Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order…
9/15 7p: September is Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month. This week, we sit down with two New Mexicans who have dedicated their lives to prevention work…