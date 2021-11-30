-
A lockdown was imposed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in response to a mob of hundreds of pro-Trump extremists who stormed the building.…
Three Nevadans face terrorism-related charges after allegedly plotting to incite violence at recent protests in Las Vegas over the death of George Floyd...
The Albuquerque Journal is facing a backlash after publishing a racist editorial cartoon on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The cartoon shows a couple being held up by…
Before last year’s presidential election, University of New Mexico student Joshua Ramirez was paying careful attention to what the candidates were saying…
KUNM Call In Show 6/16 8a:In the wake of a tragic hate crime at an Orlando, Florida nightclub that left 49 people dead, how do we talk about violence…
Just hours after LGBT folks celebrated Albuquerque’s 40th pride on Saturday night, hundreds gathered Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil to commemorate…