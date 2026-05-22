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Tracie Benally

  • A group of fourth-grade students and teachers from Inland Empire schools take a basket-weaving class in a pre-celebration of the anticipated passage of Assembly Bill 1821 at the California Indian Cultural Awareness Conference (CICAC) at the California State University campus in San Bernardino, Calif.
    Local News
    Report highlights the need for holistic approaches to improving Native students’ outcomes
    Jeanette DeDios
    Native American youth make up 15% of the total child population in New Mexico, and they often face more challenges around things like economic wellbeing. A new report called “Being a Good Relative” highlights how these can impact academic achievement, while also why more holistic approaches can help Native students succeed. The study was created by One Generation in partnership with Albuquerque Public Schools. KUNM spoke with Tracie Benally, who is Diné and director of community insights with One Generation.