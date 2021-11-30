-
Daniel Bear lives in Kenilworth, Utah, a small community of around 200 people between Salt Lake City and Moab. Earlier this year, Bear suffered a...
-
In July, a transgender woman in Idaho will make history. Adree Edmo will become the first trans inmate in the nation to receive gender confirmation...
-
In a 7-2 ruling, the United States Supreme Court has denied Idaho’s appeal to halt the sex reassignment surgery of a transgender inmate.
-
A bill that will make it easier for New Mexicans to change the gender on their birth certificate now heads to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk for…
-
Central American transgender women who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are sent by immigration officials to a detention pod in rural New Mexico. This year,…
-
Transgender asylum-seekers are detained in a special unit in New Mexico’s Cibola County Correctional Center. A Santa Fe legal group is working with…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/29 8a: This week, we’re focusing on transgender folks who thrive in our community, the growing acceptance in younger generations,…
-
People detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement around the country describe harsh conditions and even abuse inside facilities. Transgender women…
-
It’s June—Pride month—and Brig. Gen. Michele LaMontagne of the Air National Guard just became the second woman ever to obtain that rank in New Mexico…
-
People took to the streets all over the world, around the country and here in New Mexico for a second year of women’s marches. The concerns they raised…