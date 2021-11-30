-
If you have listened to the show for a while, a few months back, you may have heard an interview we had with Stephen Heintz, a co-chair of the Commission…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives is debating an article of impeachment against President Trump following the violence at the U.S. Capitol. The article…
-
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, New Mexico made history by electing its first U.S. House delegation composed of all women of color. Yvette Herrell, Teresa Leger…
-
New Mexico’s second congressional district race is a rematch of 2018, when Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small defeated Republican Yvette Herrell by…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives is holding open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into President Trump. All hearings will be streamed through this…
-
Follow live results from key House, Senate, and Governors races across the country in the 2018 midterm election. We also have New Mexico election results,…
-
Follow live coverage of the 2018 midterm elections, including results and analysis. Get caught up on the latest news. We also have New Mexico election…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act on Wednesday and a local gun violence prevention group has some concerns. The…
-
U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham won a decisive victory last night, but she’s got a hard road ahead of her as a Democrat in the…
-
U.S. Representative Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham is running for re-election this year in New Mexico’s first district. She sat down with Gwyneth Doland…