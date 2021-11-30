-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/16 8am: Property crime has dropped in New Mexico during the pandemic but violence has taken hold, dominating the news headlines…
-
Let's Talk New Mexico THU 8/6, 8a: With federal agents being sent to Albuquerque to fight violent crime as part of Operation Legend, many in the community…
-
It’s no secret that sex workers often don’t trust law enforcement and don’t ask police for help after incidents of violence. Officers around the U.S. are…
-
Voters this year will decide whether to amend the state Constitution and change the way New Mexico’s bail bond system works.Jeff Proctor is an independent…