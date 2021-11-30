-
Next month’s local elections are the first since the state required counties provide a minimum number of secured ballot drop boxes to ensure voters have…
This year, New Mexico began allowing voters to register or update their registration immediately before casting their ballot on Election Day. That…
On Saturday, Nov. 7, just after the presidential race was called for Biden, hundreds turned up on the steps of the state’s capital for a rally against…
Poll workers spend their day checking in voters, printing ballots and helping people understand the voting process. For Albuquerque poll workers Henry…
Newly naturalized citizens could sway the outcome of this years’ presidential, senatorial, and gubernatorial elections, according to a new report by the…
There are many ways to vote in New Mexico this election season. If you’ve requested an absentee ballot, you can return it by mail or in person. And if…
During the presidential debate a week ago, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump to denounce white supremacy. Trump sidestepped the question and…
Ballots started making their way to mailboxes all around the state today. Request yours at NMvote.org The U.S. Postal Service has been in the spotlight…
Rev. William Barber has travelled to New Mexico and around the country, organizing with the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call For a Moral Revival.…
Tuesday, Oct. 6, is the last day in New Mexico that you can register to vote by mail or online for this election, though you can register in-person at…