Voter Voices

New Mexico’s next governor will inherit the task of turning around a struggling public education system. This year a judge ruled the state has violated…
Lots of people don’t vote because they don’t see candidates they identify with or they don’t think their vote counts for much. KUNM spoke with a student…
Nearly a quarter of New Mexican voters this year are not registered as Democrats or Republicans. That includes Kevin Elfering and Marla Hanno, who have…
Voters are going to the polls today to vote in New Mexico’s primary election.Donald Trump has the support of enough delegates to be the presumptive…
New Mexico's primary election day is this Tuesday, June 7, 2016. Are you ready? To vote in this year's primary you have to be registered as a Democrat or…
Bill Clinton campaigned for Hillary Clinton in Albuquerque, Wednesday. KUNM’s Anna Lande checked in with folks at the rally about why they came out to see…