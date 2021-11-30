-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/8 8am: Have you noticed “help wanted” signs in the windows of your favorite restaurants and businesses? The COVID-19 pandemic has…
In episode 27, we hear from tipped service-industry workers about what they're facing as restaurants and bars around the state close their doors—unless…
For years, the state department that is supposed to enforce wage laws was turning away some people who were trying to get their employers to pay them for…
By the end of this year, Albuquerque drivers will be able to head up and down Central Avenue without seeing bulldozers and cranes. Heavy construction on…
May 1 is International Workers Day, a celebration of the working class and labor around the world. Here in New Mexico, civil rights organizations,…
KUNM Call In Show 8/11 8a: Nearly 40 percent of U.S. workers don’t have the option of staying home with pay when they aren’t feeling well. There aren’t…
First responders who work on the front lines are worried that their collective bargaining rights may be on the line because of a pending case in front of…
Albuquerque’s City Council will consider an ordinance in August aimed at helping part-time workers, but small business owners and employers say it’s…