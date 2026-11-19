New Mexico healthcare providers and advocates are applauding the recent decision to postpone enforcing a Medicaid work requirement, but they warn it will still have consequences when it does go into effect.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced last Friday there would be an optional six month “Hold Harmless Period” on implementing the work requirement for interested states. States that opt in will still be required to determine if a Medicaid recipient is meeting the work requirement, but the recipient won’t lose their coverage if they’re not.

At Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless , a large portion of patients are on Medicaid. Executive Director Rachel Biggs has been worried about the potential consequences of the new Medicaid work requirement since the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” , or H.R.1, first passed last year.

The bill includes a new “community engagement requirement” that stipulates enrollees 19 to 64-years-old must be working or volunteering for 80 hours a month to receive benefits.

Federal officials argue the work requirements will incentivize employment and reduce poverty . Biggs and other experts say the new work requirement is more likely to cause people to lose their Medicaid coverage than it is to increase workforce participation .

“States should not have to devote their limited resources to implementing and mitigating the effects of a law that's really meant to threaten people's health and also threatens the viability of healthcare providers serving our communities,” Biggs said. “And that's why we are advocating for Congress to repeal these provisions entirely, so that we can focus on strengthening Medicaid and not tearing it down.”

Biggs pointed out despite the delay, New Mexico will still be paying for and staffing a complicated eligibility verification system, and said a temporary postponement isn’t enough.

“The announcement offers some sort of temporary relief,” she said, “but it doesn't change any of the underlying problems that we still see with HR one and the Medicaid work requirements primarily.”

One benefit of the temporary delay, Biggs said, is that it does give the state more time to build the systems and ensure that enrollees are able to navigate the new platform. It gives more time for outreach and education .

“I think the other benefit here,” she said, “is that it's extra time for advocates and communities to work with their congressional delegations and really make sure that Congress hears how harmful HR one provisions are to the communities that we serve and to the healthcare providers providing these essential safety net services.”

She said the whole situation has been unclear for many enrollees, and thinks the delay also adds to that confusion. So, ABQHCH has been going out and educating the public as well.

“But again, it boils down to more time and effort on the behalf of providers to make sure that the folks we serve know what their rights are and what they're entitled to right now,” Biggs said.

The announcement came just days after U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) sent a letter asking Senate leadership to delay Medicaid cuts implemented by H.R.1.

Lujan said the delay signals that Republicans are admitting their policy hurts everyday Americans.

“But a delay isn’t a fix,” Lujan said. “I will not stop fighting until every eligible American can keep their healthcare.”

The requirement will now go into effect in July 2027.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

