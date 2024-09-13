Braver Angels to host debate on solutions to homelessness to encourage civil political discussion

In a time when partisan bias and political division can seem both ubiquitous and insurmountable, a nonprofit is encouraging rational and civil discussion among people with conflicting ideas. Now, the New Mexico branch of Braver Angels is hosting a free public debate on solutions to homelessness.

Braver Angels calls their local chapters “alliances” as an example of the group’s primary driving philosophy — bringing people together. The North-Central New Mexico Alliance is headed up by Barabara Regan, who leans conservative, and Marty Gerber, who leans progressive.

“One of the aspects of Braver Angels is that the leadership at all levels, from the most local to the national, is evenly divided between left-leaning folks and right-leaning folks,” Gerber said.

Regan said the group hosts workshops, discussions and regular meetings where people work to find common ground with their political opposites.

The upcoming debate, however, is its first.

“We want to hear from everybody, anybody who wants to speak. There's no hierarchy, there's no big wigs. It's like, whoever wants to come,” she said, “and it's very well moderated, so there's very good rules and procedures in place.”

The group encourages people to show up early to have a chance to socialize with other attendees. Gerber said that connection can help to humanize people with different ideas.

“It's gone beyond differences of opinion to people actually having terrible views of those who think in some other way, ” he said. “They're just stereotypes,they're the enemy. And that's the big thing that we fight against.”

The topic of the debate will be combatting homelessness, and specifically whether or not taxpayers should be responsible for providing housing for all who need it. But the subject itself is just a catalyst for conversation, according to Ragan, and the debate is more focused on solving the issue of communication.

“So, at the end, the idea is you ask people, ‘Well, did you learn something you didn't know before? Did something come to you that maybe you hadn't thought of before?’” she said. “That's kind of a goal.”

Gerber said the group plans to continue hosting debates, including a future one at the University of New Mexico.

The first debate is free , and will take place Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. at the International District Library at 7601 Central Avenue Northeast.

Support for this coverage comes in part from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

