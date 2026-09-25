16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition
16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition
Conference Name: 16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition
Short Name: 16ENDOSCOPYUCG2026
Dates: December 10-11, 2026
Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Scientific Program: It will only include plenary speakers, keynote speakers, panel discussions and presentations in parallel sessions.
Audience: Global Leaders, Industrialists, Business Delegates, Students, Entrepreneurs, Executives
Email: endoscopyucgconference@gmail.com
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Sponsor: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/sponsor
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