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16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition

16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition

Conference Name: 16th World Endoscopy, GI Conference & Exhibition
Short Name: 16ENDOSCOPYUCG2026
Dates: December 10-11, 2026
Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Scientific Program: It will only include plenary speakers, keynote speakers, panel discussions and presentations in parallel sessions.
Audience: Global Leaders, Industrialists, Business Delegates, Students, Entrepreneurs, Executives
Email: endoscopyucgconference@gmail.com
Visit: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/
Visit CME: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/cme
Visit CPD: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/cpd
Submit your Abstract: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract
Register here: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/registration
Exhibitor: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/exhibitor
Sponsor: https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/sponsor
WhatsApp Us: +971551792927

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
$399
08:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 25 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utilitarian Conference Gathering
+12073070027
health@ucgconferences.com
https://health.universeconferences.com/

Artist Group Info

Dr. Whitney Kessinger
endoscopyucgconference@gmail.com
https://endoscopy.ucgconferences.com/
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Maine 00000
0551792927
dr.ibrahimhebah@gmail.com
https://gastroenterology.utilitarianconferences.com/registration