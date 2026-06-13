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17th Annual LCC Car Show

17th Annual LCC Car Show

Event Details
Event: 17th Annual LCC Car Show
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
Location: Luna Community College Main Campus, Las Vegas, NM
Participant Setup: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Show Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Admission: Free for spectators
Vehicle Registration: Accepted on the day of the event
Vehicle Types: Cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, lowriders, hot rods, classics, and more
Judging: 20+ award categories, including Best Lowrider, Best Hot Rod, and Best of Show
Entertainment: Music, food trucks, door prizes, awards, trophies
Participant Perks: Commemorative T-shirts and dash plaques (while supplies last)
Purpose: Raise funds for Luna student scholarship opportunities
More Information: Anthony Baca – 505-429-0425 or Mary Frances Bibb – 505-454-5306

Luna Community College
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Luna Community College Foundation
5054545337
lccfoundation@luna.edu
https://www.lunafoundationnm.org/
Luna Community College
366 Luna Dr.
Las Vegas, New Mexico 87701
luna.edu