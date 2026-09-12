Greetings. We cordially invite you to the 18th International Conference on Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, which will be held in Prague, Czechia, from April 12–13, 2027, on behalf of the Pathology Utilitarian Committee. EUROPATHOLOGYUCG

The theme of the conference will be " Advancing Diagnostic Excellence: Innovations, Research & Precision in Pathology and Laboratory Medicine "

Conference venue: Prague, Czechia & Online

You will have the opportunity to explore practical, real-world applications in the rapidly evolving field of digital pathology at UCGConferences. The conference provides direct access to industry leaders, renowned experts, and innovative workshops led by leading professionals.

Featuring keynote addresses, poster presentations, colloquiums, workshops, and a Young Researchers Forum, the event will highlight emerging technologies and recent developments in pathology, digital pathology, and cancer research. It offers an excellent platform for international networking, knowledge sharing, idea exchange, and collaboration among researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and industry experts.

Expert Committee Members, Plenary & Keynote Sessions, Oral & Poster Presentations, Interactive Panel Discussions, Hands-on Clinical & Endoscopy Workshops, Young Researchers & Early Career Scientists Forum, Industry Exhibitions & Innovation Showcases

Who Should Attend:

Pathologists, Clinical Pathologists, Histopathologists, Cytopathologists, Laboratory Medicine Specialists, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Molecular Pathologists, Digital Pathologists, Oncologists, Geneticists, Microbiologists, Researchers, Academicians, Healthcare Professionals, Medical Students, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Professionals, and Medical Device & Diagnostic Technology Experts.

Target Audience:

Pathologists, Laboratory Medicine Specialists, Clinical Pathologists, Anatomic Pathologists, Histopathologists, Cytopathologists, Molecular Pathologists, Dermatopathologists, Neurologists, Surgeons, Dermatologists, Clinical and Academic Dermatologists, Gynaecologists, Oncologists, Physicians, Doctors, Clinicians, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Allied Healthcare Providers, Laboratory Technologists, Lab Professionals, Imaging Specialists, Diagnostics Experts, Researchers, Scientists, Medical Scientists, Academicians, Professors, Lecturers, Hospital Administrators, Healthcare Managers, Policy Makers, Public Health Experts, Pharmaceutical Professionals, Biotech Professionals, Medical Device Experts, CRO Professionals, Clinical Trial Experts, Regulatory Professionals, Quality Experts, AI Healthcare Experts, Digital Health Experts, Data Scientists, Imaging Technology Companies, Technology Providers, Product Managers, R&D Heads, Business Development Professionals, Marketing Professionals, Sales Professionals, Distributors, Suppliers, CEOs, CTOs, VPs, Chief Officers, Senior Managers, Industry Leaders, Startups, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Investors, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors, Students, Medical Students, Residents, Fellows, Interns, Trainees, Associations, Societies, NGOs, Media Professionals, and Publishers.

Twitter:@europathology1

Industrialists and delegates to exchange information about the latest developments, problems, innovations, and trends in the fields of breast pathology and digital pathology. More than 70 international and regional speakers will have a fantastic platform, and our professionals will give thought-provoking lectures. Innovative discussions, captivating seminars, participatory workshops on cutting edge research, and live exhibits.

The Pathology Conference Program aims to stimulate discourse and motivate participants from diverse backgrounds to establish connections and cooperation both within and between disciplines for the progress of the Pathology area.

The conference EUROPATHOLOGYUCG will be a fantastic venue for disseminating the most recent findings from both academic and industrial research.

Don't pass up this chance to network and stay updated with colleagues from throughout Europe, the USA, the UAE, the Middle East, and Asia. You will be inspired.

Remember to mark April 12-13, 2027. This is going to be the greatest Pathologists conference ever, so get working on your abstracts and posters and don't forget to inform your colleagues!

We really hope your time at the 18th International Conference on Pathology & Laboratory Medicine UcgConference is both fruitful and enjoyable. Best Regards,

Organizing committee member:

Dr. Zev Leifer (The Leifer Institute for Molecular and Digital Pathology Lakewood)

Dr. Michael Retsky (Hon Associate Prof at University College London) USA

Dr. Simon Kind (Institute of Pathology Hamburg, University Hospital Eppendorf) Germany

Miss Putova Maria (Biologist-Researcher, Loginov A.S. Moscow Health Department) Moscow, Russia

Dr. Yousef Assy (Medicine and Pharmacy, in Cluj Napoca, Romania . Research assistant in Tel Aviv University) Israel

Dr. Hawra Ali Aljanobi (Assistant Professor at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University in Saudi Arabia) Saudi Arabia

Dr. Ibrahim Mansoor (Chief Operating Officer, Director of the Laboratory services and Blood Bank at Kings College London Jeddah) Saudi Arabia

Organizing committee member link: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/ocm

Conference Key Sessions:

Track 1: Pathology

Track 2: Laboratory Medicine

Track 3: Digital Pathology

Track 4: Clinical Pathology

Track 5: Surgical Pathology

Track 6: Histopathology

Track 7: Cytopathology

Track 8: Regenerative Medicine

Track 9: Digital Pathology & Artificial Intelligence

Track 10: Veterinary Pathology

For more tracks/sessions please visit here: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/tracks

This Conference covers all the below sub tracks

Clinical Biochemistry, Hematopathology, Hematology & Blood Disorders, Clinical Microbiology, Virology & Emerging Infectious Diseases, Medical Mycology, Parasitology, Immunopathology & Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer Pathology & Oncology Diagnostics, Precision Medicine & Companion Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics & Biomarker Discovery, Forensic Pathology, Neuropathology, Dermatopathology, Renal Pathology, Pulmonary Pathology, Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Pathology, Breast & Gynecological Pathology, Endocrine Pathology, Pediatric Pathology, Cardiovascular Pathology, Transfusion Medicine & Blood Banking, Laboratory Quality Management & Accreditation, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), Diagnostic Imaging Correlation in Pathology, Next-Generation Sequencing in Diagnostics, Automation & Robotics in Clinical Laboratories, Clinical Toxicology, Clinical Case Reports in Pathology, Diagnostic Pathology.

ABSTRACT SUBMISSION IS OPEN!! visit our track sessions & select your topic clicking on this link: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Conference Benefits:

30 CME Hours | 30 CPD Hours | Live Sessions | One on one meet with Experts and Investors on Demand A showcase of new Products | Certification of Recognition | Industrial Exhibitions | Meet your Academic idols Hear about the latest research | Engage in High-level debates & Q/A | Networking for future collaboration Publication of abstracts on our website | Add Research Value | Employment Bureau | Networking Sessions

CME (Continuing Medical Education) and CPD (Continuing Professional Development) are programs designed to help healthcare professionals maintain and enhance their knowledge, skills, and competencies throughout their careers.

Both CME and CPD ensure that healthcare professionals remain competent and provide high-quality care throughout their careers.

Book Now: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/registration

WHY Prague, Czechia?

Prague offers a central European location, excellent international connectivity, modern conference facilities, and a strong scientific community—making it an ideal destination for global networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

WORRIED ABOUT CZECHIA VISA?

Planning to attend our conference as a Speaker/Poster/Delegate? Don’t worry! We provide the necessary conference invitation and supporting documents to help you prepare your visa application.

Our team is available to guide you with the required conference-related documentation and help make your travel planning easier.

Apply with confidence. Attend the conference. Connect with global experts in Prague!

WHAT IS THE SUCCESS RATE OF UAE VISA?

The visa approval rate can vary depending on the applicant’s country, application quality, documentation, and individual circumstances. Applicants with complete and genuine documentation generally have a better chance of approval.

EPUCG- SUPPORTING JOURNALS

Unified Citation Journals is a platform for the latest discoveries in Technology, Science, engineering, medicine, medical clinical, and advancing discoveries and health. We at Unified Citation Journals ensure the advancement of healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Learn More: https://ucjournals.com/

ePoster Community is a medium of electronic presentation of your scientific posters that allow you to present and publish the latest scientific research work of your interest in front of worldwide viewers, learners, and open access community. An ePoster is worth a thousand words; it’s self-explanatory – it stands on its own and does most of your explanation digitally. We welcome researchers to submit their posters and make it visible. ePosters can contain many different rich resources such as research work, case reports, presentations, company profiles, assignments, images, trending news, projects, summary, results, apps, links, etc. More details: https://eposters.universeconferences.com/

Community: Utilitarian Conferences Gathering

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering offers a wide range of events, Meetings, Conferences, Workshops, symposiums. We have a dedicated team who are aimed at acquiring the technologies, adopting the knowledge of business needs, and accelerate with the best ideas and strategies. Utilitarian Conferences Gathering is a pioneer in the area of Event Management, Collaboration. We are a full- service event provider specializing in the field of Medical, Clinical, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Engineering, Pharma, Environmental Science, Engineering, Business, Agricultural, and Food event services for Academic and Industrial Sectors. We stand out distinctively from our competitors for our commitment to quality, round-the-clock service, and unmatched price. We are able to provide you with the best event, Meeting experience under one roof. We at Utilitarian Conferences Gathering make sure that you as a client choose the most appropriate event. More Information: https://ucgconferences.com/

Important Information:

Conference Name: 18th International Conference on Pathology & Laboratory Medicine

Short Name: EUROPATHOLOGYUCG

Dates: Apr 12–13, 2027

Venue: Prague, Czechia & Online

Scientific Program: It will only include plenary speakers, keynote speakers, panel discussions and presentations in parallel sessions.

Audience: Global Leaders, Industrialists, Business Delegates, Students, Entrepreneurs, Executives

Email: rudolphvirchow41@gmail.com

Call Us: +971551792927

Visit: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

We have numerous speakers and attendees from all over the world: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/ocm

Register here: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/registration

Book your exhibitor page here: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/exhibit

Book your sponsor page here: https://europathology.ucgconferences.com/sponsor

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