On behalf of the Organizing Committee, It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the 2ⁿᵈ International Conference on Cancer Research and Precision Oncology, taking place on March 3-4, 2027 in Dubai, UAE.

Under the theme “Transforming Cancer Care through Precision Oncology, Innovation and Global Collaboration,” this conference brings together leading researchers, oncologists, surgeons, clinicians, healthcare professionals, scientists, and industry experts from around the world to share knowledge, exchange innovative ideas, and explore the future of cancer care.

This meeting provides an exceptional platform to discuss the latest advances in cancer research, precision medicine, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, surgical oncology, cancer diagnostics, emerging technologies, and personalized approaches to cancer treatment. Through meaningful scientific discussions and global collaboration, we aim to accelerate discoveries and translate innovative research into better outcomes for patients.

I warmly invite you to join us in Dubai for two inspiring days of scientific excellence, collaboration, networking, and innovation. Your participation will contribute to making this conference a valuable and memorable experience for the global cancer research and oncology community.