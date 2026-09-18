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2026 Distinguished Artist of the Year Awards Dinner Honoring Bill Barrett

2026 Distinguished Artist of the Year Awards Dinner Honoring Bill Barrett

Celebrate renowned sculptor and painter Bill Barrett, the Rotary Club of Santa Fe’s 2026 Distinguished Artist of the Year and a 2026 recipient of the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts for Sculpture.

The Rotary Club of Santa Fe Foundation will honor Barrett with a special evening at the Santa Fe Country Club featuring a cocktail reception, dinner, presentation of the Distinguished Artist of the Year Award, and a screening of the new short film Bill Barrett: Art That Moves.

Bill and Debora Barrett have donated two original works for the celebration. FABLE XIV will be awarded through the 2026 Distinguished Artist of the Year raffle, and LYRA SERIES 5 will be offered by live auction during the dinner.

The evening will also support the next generation of New Mexico artists. The Rotary Club of Santa Fe Foundation will present $10,000 to New Mexico School for the Arts, combining $5,000 contributed by Bill and Debora Barrett from Bill’s Distinguished Artist of the Year award with $5,000 from the Foundation.

Established by the Rotary Club of Santa Fe in 1981, Distinguished Artist of the Year has honored artists whose work has made a lasting contribution to the cultural life of Santa Fe, New Mexico and beyond.

General Admission is $150; tables of eight are $1,000. Reservations are required by September 27.

Santa Fe Country Club
$100–$150
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rotary Club of Santa Fe Foundation
5056999354
tstone.community@gmail.com
https://portal.clubrunner.ca/9198/

Artist Group Info

Bill Barrett
jackandjillsplace@gmail.com
https://www.billbarrettart.com/
Santa Fe Country Club
4360 Country Club Rd
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87507
5059883279
kristi@santafechamber.com
www.santafecountryclub.com