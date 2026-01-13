2026 Season Finale Opera concert

New Mexico Performing Arts Society’s 2025-2026 season is coming to an end next month with the organization’s annual Season Finale Opera concert, featuring arias, ensembles and scenes from works by Beethoven, Dvořák and others.

NMPAS artists and administrators alike are excited to conclude this successful season on a high note! Join the society in Santa Fe on Saturday, June 20 for a fantastic program of popular opera scenes from cherished favorites to lesser known operas and

operettas that audiences are sure to appreciate.

Conductor Franz Vote will lead featured artists in the program, including Melody Gallagher and Camille Tierney (sopranos), Darci Balkcom (mezzo soprano), Greg Gallagher (tenor), Marshal Hollingsworth (baritone) and Richard Fountain (piano).