2nd Annual Global Summit on Public Health and Health Care Systems Short Name: AGSPHHCS2026

Join us in Prague, Czech Republic, for the 2nd Annual Global Summit on Public Health and Healthcare Systems (AGSPHHCS2026), taking place from September 24–26, 2026, at the Panorama Hotel.

AGSPHHCS2026 brings together leading voices from academia, healthcare institutions, policy-making bodies, and public health organizations to explore pressing issues and innovative solutions in global health and healthcare systems. The summit will feature keynote addresses, plenary sessions, panel discussions, and research presentations focusing on themes such as health equity, disease prevention, healthcare access, system resilience, and emerging global challenges.

This dynamic forum encourages collaboration, critical thinking, and the sharing of best practices to strengthen public health infrastructure worldwide.