The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and the City of Santa Fe Office of Economic Development proudly present the 5th Annual Feria Southside: Community Celebration—an afternoon of culture, community, and connection!

Feria Southside is more than just an event—it’s a vibrant celebration of Santa Fe’s diverse families, local businesses, and entrepreneurial spirit. Join us for a afternoon of live performances, local food and artist vendors, cultural arts, music, kids’ activities, and community resources all in one joyful setting.

Event Highlights

- Live music and dance performances

- Local food vendors

- Free community resources & bilingual business support

- Artisan marketplace featuring local makers

- Activities for kids: face painting, games, crafts & more

- FREE giveaways!

- NEW this year - FREE Community SHRED Event (In partnership with Better Business Bureau & Blackdog Shredding)

More info at www.feriasouthside.com

Feria Southside is part of our ongoing commitment to uplift Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs, promote economic inclusion, and celebrate the vibrancy of our Southside neighborhoods. Whether you're discovering new businesses, accessing bilingual resources, or just enjoying the music and sunshine, there's something for everyone at Feria.

Questions? Contact Kristi L. Salazar Martinez at kristi@santafechamber.com or (505) 988-3279

