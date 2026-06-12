6ᵗʰ International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Machine Learning
6ᵗʰ International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Machine Learning
With the theme “Intelligent Innovation: Shaping the Future with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Science,” the conference aims to foster interdisciplinary collaboration, promote innovative research, and encourage discussions on AI-driven solutions addressing real-world challenges across healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, cybersecurity, smart cities, agriculture, and sustainable development.
Paris, France
699$
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Jun 2027
Artist Group Info
kirankumarjwala51@gmail.com