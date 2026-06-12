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6ᵗʰ International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Machine Learning

6ᵗʰ International Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Machine Learning

With the theme “Intelligent Innovation: Shaping the Future with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Science,” the conference aims to foster interdisciplinary collaboration, promote innovative research, and encourage discussions on AI-driven solutions addressing real-world challenges across healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, cybersecurity, smart cities, agriculture, and sustainable development.

Paris, France
699$
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Jun 2027
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Artist Group Info

kirankumarjwala51@gmail.com
https://hkconferences.com/ai-conference/
Paris, France
+44-2039369064
meevents@memeetings.com
https://euroneuro.annualcongress.com/