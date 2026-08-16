777: Divine Alignment Artist Reception—A Group Show Curated by Lapis Room

Lapis Room is inviting you to 777: Diving Alignment, A Group art exhibition showing at FUSION | 708 until September 27.

Cruising down Route 66, repeating sequences catch your eye, but it feels much deeper, even divine. Illuminating messages found in neon, deep ink, and the velvet chrome plating of low-and-slow culture. Sacred sites and vast landscapes divided by highway- a jackpot of energy and devotion. The possibilities of luck and good fortune present themselves in subtle messages and motifs. Identifying patterns of 3- the holy trinity, a three-stage paint job, lucky number 777.

It’s a waypoint, an alignment, a cosmic thumbs up, and the journey unfolds exactly as it should.

The exhibition opens with an Artist Reception on Sunday, August 23, from 4–8 PM at FUSION. The event kicks off with an artist panel at 4 PM and features a pop-up market, a car show, and a vinyl set by DJ Souliva. Celebrating the culture, creativity, and community that inspired it.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Joshua Patterson, Ari Lauren x Chase Paquin, buenoloco, Stephen Mora, Alec Enzo Segura, Jessica Roybal, Jacob Gutierrez, and Domino.

This exhibit will be on view during public FUSION events or by appointment from August 3–September 27. To schedule a visit, Email FUSION. Artist Reception: Sunday, August 23, from 4–8 PM