80s Night (Presented by ABQ Nuevo Teatro)
80s Night (Presented by ABQ Nuevo Teatro)
We've got a radical event coming up for you guys!
Go back in time with us for a special night of live music, games, prizes, and dance party 🥳. Live your 80s prom dreams straight out of a John Hughes movie. Featuring the ANT Professional Singers. We have an amazing program lined up, you don't want to miss it! 👩🎤🤙
6:15pm - Doors & dance party
7pm - Concert
Games & prizes all throughout the night.
ABQ Nuevo Teatro
$5
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Nuevo Teatro
Artist Group Info
samuelnguajardo@gmail.com
ABQ Nuevo Teatro
403 2nd st swAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
5054033340
samuelnguajardo@gmail.com