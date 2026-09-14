80s Night (Presented by ABQ Nuevo Teatro)

We've got a radical event coming up for you guys!

Go back in time with us for a special night of live music, games, prizes, and dance party 🥳. Live your 80s prom dreams straight out of a John Hughes movie. Featuring the ANT Professional Singers. We have an amazing program lined up, you don't want to miss it! 👩‍🎤🤙

6:15pm - Doors & dance party

7pm - Concert

Games & prizes all throughout the night.