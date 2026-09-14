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80s Night (Presented by ABQ Nuevo Teatro)

80s Night (Presented by ABQ Nuevo Teatro)

We've got a radical event coming up for you guys!

Go back in time with us for a special night of live music, games, prizes, and dance party 🥳. Live your 80s prom dreams straight out of a John Hughes movie. Featuring the ANT Professional Singers. We have an amazing program lined up, you don't want to miss it! 👩‍🎤🤙

6:15pm - Doors & dance party
7pm - Concert
Games & prizes all throughout the night.

ABQ Nuevo Teatro
$5
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Albuquerque Nuevo Teatro
Solo.to/abqnuevoteatro

Artist Group Info

samuelnguajardo@gmail.com
ABQ Nuevo Teatro
403 2nd st sw
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
5054033340
samuelnguajardo@gmail.com
Solo.to/abqnuevoteatro