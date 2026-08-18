A Taste of Tradition: Author Event with Norma Naranjo

Join us for a special Pueblo Book Club gathering with Norma Naranjo, author of The Four Sisters: Keeping Family Traditions Alive, Recipes from the Pueblo.

Norma will share the heartfelt stories behind her family recipes and the traditions that continue to bring them to life. Guests will also take part in a hands-on kitchen experience, learning directly from Norma how to make delicious fruit empanadas.

Copies of Norma’s book will be available for purchase at the Indian Pueblo Store.

Space is limited - call the IPCC front desk at (505) 843-7270 to register.