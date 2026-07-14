ABQ Mosaics w/ William Geusz
ABQ Mosaics w/ William Geusz
Will’s signature tiny house mosaics feature handmade ceramic tiles based on Albuquerque’s architecture. Participants in this workshop will curate their own tiny-house mosaic, choosing from hundreds of his premade tiles. Attendees will learn basic mosaic techniques and materials, and leave with their very own Albuquerque mosaic.
Harwood Art Center
$50-90
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Group Info
Will Geusz
willinandchillinarts@gmail.com
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org