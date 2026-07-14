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ABQ Mosaics w/ William Geusz

ABQ Mosaics w/ William Geusz

Will’s signature tiny house mosaics feature handmade ceramic tiles based on Albuquerque’s architecture. Participants in this workshop will curate their own tiny-house mosaic, choosing from hundreds of his premade tiles. Attendees will learn basic mosaic techniques and materials, and leave with their very own Albuquerque mosaic.

Harwood Art Center
$50-90
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Harwood Art Center
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org

Artist Group Info

Will Geusz
willinandchillinarts@gmail.com
instagram.com/willinandchillinarts
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th Street N.W.
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120
5052426367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
www.harwoodartcenter.org