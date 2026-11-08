Aging in Place: A New Mexico Community Conversation

Join Senator Linda López and community leaders for a conversation about helping older New Mexicans remain safely, independently, and with dignity in their homes and communities.

Seniors, caregivers, service providers, community organizations, and public agencies will come together to share practical information, explore community resources, and discuss barriers families face when they need support.

Speakers include Senator Linda López; Bianca Encinias, South Valley Mainstreet; Ron Hidalgo, Silver Horizons New Mexico; Rosalina Lopez, New Mexico Caregivers Coalition; and Emily Kaltenbach, New Mexico Aging & Long Term Services Department.

Breakfast and a free raffle game are included.