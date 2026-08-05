Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's Art Exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, at La Fonda del Bosque

The Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's art exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, from Fri., Oct. 13, through Fri., Nov. 20, 2026, at La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Hours are 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 5 - 8 p.m., Fridays. The Opening Reception is 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 16.