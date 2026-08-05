Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's Art Exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, at La Fonda del Bosque
Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's Art Exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, at La Fonda del Bosque
The Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance's art exhibit, ¡VIVA! ABSTRACCIÓN BURQUEÑA: Abstracted Visions of Life in Albuquerque, from Fri., Oct. 13, through Fri., Nov. 20, 2026, at La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant located at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Hours are 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 5 - 8 p.m., Fridays. The Opening Reception is 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fri., Oct. 16.
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
Every week through Nov 20, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Wednesday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance (4A)
abqabstractartists@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Albuquerque Abstract Artists Alliance
abqabstractartists@gmail.com
La Fonda del Bosque Restaurant at the National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th St. SWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-800-7166